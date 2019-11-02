The National Science Foundation has awarded researchers with the University of Georgia’s Center for the Ecology of Infectious Diseases a $1.6 million grant to study cutaneous leishmaniasis and Chagas disease, two vector-borne tropical diseases, according to a UGA news release.
Researchers will focus on the relationships between habitat characteristics, human activity and disease transmission, as well as the ways in which humans perceive their personal health risks and how changes in behavior can affect public health policy and environmental management practices.
The grant will fund the development of field data demonstrating how land use change affects parasite transmission and a new mathematical framework for studying how deforestation, reforestation and associated human activities impact zoonotic infectious diseases, according to the release.
Chagas disease is a leading cause of cardiac morbidity and mortality in Latin America and affects an estimated 10 million people. Though curable, cutaneous leishmaniasis causes disfiguring sores and involves an expensive and potentially toxic treatment cycle, according to the release.
Better scientific understanding of how environmental factors influence disease transmission and land change use is “crucially needed to reduce the burden of these diseases,” John Drake, the CEID director and one of the project’s principal investigators, said.
Results from the grant-funded research “have the potential to inform public health policy in affected communities” and may lower the risk for the transmission and northward advance of the diseases, according to the release.
The project adds to UGA’s work in environmental and ecological anthropology and zoonotic vector-borne diseases and will unite an international team of ecologists, veterinarians and anthropologists with scientists with Panama’s Gorgas Memorial Institute of Health Studies.
“Over time, we have come to appreciate the profound and interrelated influences of environmental change and human activity on the outbreak and spread of infectious diseases,” UGA Vice President for Research David Lee said. “The development of meaningful prevention strategies therefore requires the engagement of interdisciplinary research teams that combine the relevant disciplines. As a comprehensive research university, UGA is ideally suited to help lead this important effort.”
Researchers at the head of the project include Drake, co-principal investigators JP Schmidt, Sonia Altizer, Richard Hall, Nicole Gottdenker, Susan Tanner and Julie Velásquez Runk and international collaborators Azael Saldaña, Jose Calzada and Luis Fernando Chaves, according to the release.
