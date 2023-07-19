Andy Borst has been named the University of Georgia’s first-ever Vice Provost of Enrollment Management, effective August 7, according to a UGA Media Relations press release.
The vice provost of enrollment management, a new position, will serve as the chief enrollment officer for UGA and will oversee development and attainment of enrollment goals. Borst will oversee enrollment management related to undergraduate, graduate, professional and online education and supervise the Offices of Undergraduate Admissions and of Student Financial Aid, the release said. Borst will report to Marisa Anne Pagnattaro, Vice President for Instruction & Senior Vice Provost for Academic Planning.
“Dr. Borst has robust experience in higher education and is an innovative leader,” Pagnattaro said in the release. “He got his start working as a hall coordinator in housing and has worked in student services. He truly understands college students and how to set them up for success.”
Borst received a BS from Buena Vista University, an MBA from St. Ambrose University and a Ph.D. from the University of Iowa. He has 20 years of experience in higher education, 12 of which he served in a senior leadership role in enrollment management. He has experience in leading university-wide initiatives to reform admissions practices, creating tuition-guarantee programs, leveraging strategic scholarship programs and working with faculty to determine admissions review criteria, the release said.
Borst most recently served as director of undergraduate admissions at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He is recognized as a national expert on enrollment and has been cited on topics related to college admissions and ethical considerations in enrollment in the Chronicle of Higher Education, Wall Street Journal, USA Today and other news outlets.
Borst often presents on the importance of data transparency and collaboration in college admissions. He has served in multiple professional organizations and chaired the ethics committee on admissions practices for the Illinois Association of College Admission Counseling, according to the release.
“Andy’s experience with undergraduate admissions and his scholarly interest in student success and data analytics make him the ideal vice provost as we strengthen enrollment management and academic planning at all levels,” S. Jack Hu, Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, said in the release.