Liza Burke, a University of Georgia senior who suffered a brain hemorrhage on spring break in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor near her brain stem, according to an update posted to the Friends of Liza Burke GoFundMe on Friday.
The hemorrhage was initially thought to have been caused by arteriovenous malformation, a rare blood vessel abnormality, but according to the update, doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida where Burke is currently a patient discovered the tumor, and determined that it was the real cause of the hemorrhage.
Burke’s mother, Laura McKeithen, wrote the update and said the tumor was likely dormant “for many years before it became aggressive in a very short time.” She said Burke is breathing on her own, but doctors are hesitant to remove her from a ventilator until she is able to respond to verbal commands.
The update said a full pathology report will not be available for a week, but Burke’s radiologists decided to begin radiation treatment Monday. Burke will receive radiation treatments five days a week for the next five to six weeks.
Jennifer Ritter, a close family friend, said she opened the GoFundMe back up for donations. When it was closed initially, over $142,000 had been raised.
“Liza is fighting hard, but needs her friends to pray and stay positive,” Ritter said in a text message to The Red & Black.