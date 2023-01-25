The University of Georgia has announced that in fiscal year 2022, it spent $545.6 million on research and development, according to a UGA Media Relations press release. This is a 10% jump from the previous year, as well as the first time the university has passed the half billion mark.
This is also the first time since fiscal year 2017 that R&D expenditures have increased by more than 10% in a single year. The $51.7 million one-year increase was the largest in recent history, the release said.
“I am incredibly proud of this accomplishment and the expansion of UGA’s positive impact that it represents,” UGA President Jere Morehead said in the release. “I am especially grateful for the support of our partners in industry and government, the generosity of private donors, and the extraordinary work of our faculty, which made it possible.”
UGA’s annual R&D expenditures have increased by nearly 58% over the past nine years, according to the release.
Sponsored funding from key sources grew in fiscal year 2022, including the Department of Defense by 39.7%, Department of Agriculture by 32.8%, National Science Foundation by 28.7% and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by 15.2%.
“Reaching this milestone is a testament to our faculty and their innovative, cutting-edge research that promises solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges,” S. Jack Hu, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost, said in the press release.
In 2019, Hu launched a Task Force on Academic Excellence to determine UGA’s research strengths which are “likely to yield tangible benefits to Georgia and beyond.” The group identified specific fields, including security, environmental science, brain and behavioral health and integrative precision agriculture. UGA has since launched hiring initiatives targeted at bolstering those areas, according to the release.
Through the initiative, UGA has launched a new Center for Brain Science and Neurodegenerative Diseases and secured $5 million in federal funding to support the center. Anumantha Kanthasamy, the inaugural John H. “Johnny” Isakson Chair and Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar in Parkinson’s Research, is leading the center and has continued to secure funding to fight Parkinson’s Disease.
Another recent recruit, Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar Robin Buell, who works in plant genomics, has recently received a five-year, $15.8 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy. Buell’s team is working on using poplar trees as a sustainable energy source and to create biomaterials and bioproducts that do not rely on petroleum, the release said.
“These numbers demonstrate that the strategic investments UGA has made in our research enterprise continue to pay off, with society and the citizens of Georgia being the ultimate beneficiaries of the new knowledge, new products and technologies, and new health interventions that result,” Karen Burg, vice president for research, said in the press release.
Based on R&D expenditures in fiscal year 2021 of $493.9 million, UGA also now ranks 57th nationally in the National Science Foundation’s latest annual Higher Education Research and Development survey, according to the release.