The University of Georgia Student Government Association pledged to hold the university’s administration accountable in a Friday email to students signed by President Asim Ahmed, Vice President Cheryl Kwapong and Treasurer Carson Kuck.
SGA recommended that UGA expand COVID-19 testing capacity and start reporting daily numbers to the community. The university currently conducts 450 surveillance tests per day. UGA currently reports its COVID-19 data once a week, while the Georgia Institute of Technology, another institution in the University System of Georgia, updates its case information daily.
A message from the 33rd Administration: pic.twitter.com/uCP6svDdUU— UGA SGA (@ugasga) September 18, 2020
“We knew we wanted to say something for a while. We just couldn’t really put it into words until recently,” SGA Chief of Staff Casey Smith told The Red & Black. “We’ve had enough time on this campus to see how exactly we’ve handled the pandemic.”
SGA looked at UGA’s peer institutions and decided that it isn’t administering enough COVID-19 tests. The main purpose of the email was to get the attention of UGA’s administration, Smith said. The USG was also mentioned in the email.
The email called out some students for disregarding public health guidance by taking part in Athens’ nightlife.
“In light of reopening shortcomings, it is even more vital that students abide by public health guidelines as a necessary step in order to keep our community healthy,” the email said. “We will continue to meet with relevant departments such as the Greek Life Office, Office of Student Conduct, and UGA Housing to hold each other accountable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.