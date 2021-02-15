The University of Georgia Student Government Association named executive ticket candidates Monday morning.
Each ticket chooses a name to represent themselves and their platform. This year three tickets are competing to represent UGA’s student body — Belong, Bridge and Voice.
Former orientation leader and junior Carter Marks seeks the presidency on the Belong ticket, with UGA’s reigning Homecoming Queen junior Jasmine Gresham running for vice president and sophomore Shelly Chummar running as treasurer.
The Bridge ticket is led by presidential hopeful Jeremiah de Sesto and joined by Hannah-Rose Basson and Obamide Samaye running for vice president and treasurer respectively. Bridge is the youngest executive ticket on the ballot this year with all three candidates being sophomores.
Current SGA Chief of Staff and junior Casey Smith is running for president with Voice, alongside junior SGA Senator at Large Will Harris for vice president and junior Charlotte Weng for treasurer.
According to the SGA website, executive tickets are tasked with “creating broad initiatives and programs that reflect the desires of [the] student body.”
Campaigning officially began at 12:00 a.m. Feb. 15, and voting for the general election begins Feb. 22 at 8 a.m., which will last until voting closes at noon on Feb. 24. Results will be announced the same day at 5 p.m.
Should the initial vote be too close to call, runoffs will begin at 8 a.m. Feb. 25 and continue until noon Feb. 26. Final results will be announced at 5 p.m.