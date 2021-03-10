The University of Georgia Student Government Association held a seminar on equity, diversity and inclusion for Senators, and the educational affairs committee discussed a resolution that recommends UGA continue supporting the HOPE and Zell B. Miller Scholarships at a meeting Tuesday.
SGA has not passed a piece of legislation about the continued approval of HOPE and Zell since 2011 when changes were last made to the scholarships.
“The idea is to have support on the record in years where there isn’t potential change as a way to make a [stronger argument of support] whenever there is change,” Senator Bradley Howard said.
Senators Will Curvin and Howard authored the resolution. It unanimously passed throughout the educational affairs committee and will be reviewed in the Senate next week.
Senators Ella Baxter and Will Harris hosted a diversity, equity and inclusion presentation for the Senate where they focused on power, privilege and oppression.
Harris began the presentation by allowing senators and staff to create word clouds, a word association exercise, around the words privilege, power and oppression. Afterwards, there was an open dialogue to discuss their thoughts.
“I thought it was interesting that so many dark words came up for each one. I think everyone has their own connotations based on their experiences of what constitutes power or oppression,” Senator Dylan Fauntleroy said.