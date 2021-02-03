The University of Georgia Student Government Association discussed limited grade forgiveness, campus safety measures and the annual Campus Safety Walk in its Tuesday committee meetings.
In the Educational Affairs Committee meeting, members discussed limited grade forgiveness. This policy would mean if a student retakes a course, they could request to keep the higher grade on their transcript and remove the lower one. The committee’s inspiration came from Georgia Southern University, which has limited grade forgiveness in its CORE classes.
Chair of the Educational Affairs Committee Bradley Howard expressed a desire to “brainstorm a structure” for this piece of legislation, with a goal for undergraduate courses to have limited grade forgiveness.
The Campus Safety Committee was focused on the upcoming Campus Safety Walk on Feb. 15. Members of the committee will walk with police officers to promote safety on campus.
The committee also discussed new ideas and areas of potential danger on campus. “My main [area of concern] is the Herty staircase. There is zero lighting, and [the stairs] are not to code,” committee member Hadden Powell said.
The Budget and Oversight Committee had no legislation but discussed a lack of requests for funding this semester. Committee member Kendall Henry wants to focus on getting in contact with small clubs and advertising the resources they have available to aid the clubs.
“We need to find actual clubs and find where they may actually be,” Henry said.
Following the committee meetings, there was an organization-wide meeting featuring guest-speaker Eric Johnson. Johnson is the director of the Visitors Center and has worked at UGA for 29 years.
Johnson emphasized leadership, sharing anecdotes about his college experience and “outstanding” orientation leaders he has worked with. Throughout his talk, Johnson discussed the differences between management and leadership as well as the importance of relationships.
“Humans are wired for community, wired for relationships, and that’s what we all need to be leaning into,” Johnson said. “Nothing beats doing this life together with others.”
Johnson also focused on the significance of viewing experiences and extracurriculars as a way to give back to others.
“When I am focused on the giving instead of the getting, that’s when everything starts to flow,” Johnson said.