The University of Georgia Student Government Association discussed Tuesday’s transfer student event and a future feminine hygiene drive at its weekly cabinet meeting on Jan. 28.

Director of Transfer and Non-Traditional Student Outreach Jeter Long spoke about the Transfer T-Shirt swap, which he said was an “awesome opportunity to really invest in transfer students.”

According to Long, many transfer students came to swap their former college T-shirts for new UGA apparel. New students donated their shirts from other schools including Georgia Southern University and Georgia State University. Long said in total 55 shirts were donated.

“Over the next few weeks we're going to be in contact with the domestic violence shelters here in Athens and we’ll be able to go as a group in order to give those shirts to them,” Long said.

Next on the docket was Vice President Melissa Hevener’s introduction of a feminine hygiene drive, which she believes will take place in February. Hevener encouraged members to promote the event as they also focus on outreach and Greek organizations.

President Rachel Byers provided updates about improvements to the UGA app — students can now locate all of the Wepa printers on campus. According to Byers, the newest version of the app will eventually confirm whether or not the printers are working.

Byers also gave a timeline for further updates to the app. She said in February or March, an overlay showing gender neutral bathrooms on campus will be available. The app will also feature a dining hall capacity feature, where students can check to see how crowded each location is.

Hevener referenced last week’s approved Senate proclamation to support the creation of a neuroscience major. The idea passed the University Council Curriculum Committee, according to Hevener, who said she was “feeling pretty good” about the chances of the idea passing through another committee. The UCCC “reviews all changes in course offerings” among other duties pertaining to UGA’s curriculum, according to its website.

Nav Singh, SGA Treasurer, gave his weekly update concerning the Small Club Allocations Committee, which makes recommendations for “the allocation of funds to student organizations on campus who have expressed their need for financial assistance,” according to SGA’s website.

Four clubs, including Serving Others Unconditional Love, Chinese Students and Scholars Association, Arnold Air Society and the Korean Tennis Club, received a total of $1,295. According to Singh, there are six Small Club Allocations meetings left in the semester.