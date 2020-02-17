Unite, one of the three executive tickets for the 2020 University of Georgia Student Government Association election, aims to be visible, accountable and sustainable by inviting students from various groups and backgrounds into conversations on campus if elected.
Asim Ahmed, Unite’s presidential candidate, Cheryl Kwapong, the vice presidential candidate and Carson Kuck, the treasurer candidate, believe their strengths lie in their diverse backgrounds. All three are first-generation college students; their parents came to the U.S. from Pakistan, Ghana and Germany, respectively. They said their understanding of their parents’ sacrifices will help them listen to the needs of the student population.
“It’s about getting to the table and pulling up more chairs so that students can advocate on behalf of themselves,” Ahmed said. “We very much acknowledge that three individuals cannot represent 38,000 students.”
Ahmed and Kuck are no strangers to the world of SGA; they started out as first-year senators together and served as orientation leaders last summer. Kuck currently co-chairs the First-Year Senators, and Ahmed serves as a peer leader. Ahmed previously ran for president on the ACT ticket in the 2019 SGA race. In 2018, Ahmed was director of engagement under the Believe administration.
Kuck cited SGA’s current initiative to combat sexual assault on campus, It’s On Us, as an opportunity to improve the visibility of resources like the Fontaine Center. Unite wants to interact with students in person and make them aware of these resources.
Kwapong is new to the SGA scene. She said her strength lies in her ability to represent the larger student community that is curious about SGA and what it has to offer. Kwapong also wants to increase representation in SGA positions.
The Unite ticket believes that there is a “bubble” of the same people involved in leadership positions within “the involvement network bubble” and the Center for Student Activities and Involvement. They’re afraid that other student voices will keep getting lost in the process.
“One of the biggest things that we want to do is pop that bubble and to make sure that SGA goes out to the everyday student,” Kwapong said.
The trio prides itself on having already met with student and university organizations to understand what possible changes they can feasibly fund, promote and implement if elected.
