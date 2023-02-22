The University of Georgia’s 2023 Student Government Association executive election is advancing to a runoff between the Together and Strive tickets.
Voting will reopen Thursday at 8 a.m. and last until Friday at noon. Results will be announced at 5 p.m. on the Tate Stage, according to the SGA elections timeline.
Students can vote through the UGA Involvement Network.
The results of the general election were announced at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, just hours after voting closed. The election garnered a total 7,523 votes, meeting the required 10% of the student body. However, no ticket received the required majority of 50% plus one vote to win, as noted in the SGA Elections Code. According to SGA Attorney General Claire Myers, H.O.P.E., which did not make the runoff, received 1,393 votes; Strive received 2,565 votes; and Together received 3,523 votes.
“I think every ticket in the race did a really great job,” George Moore, Together’s presidential candidate said. “I guess the job’s not finished.”
“I’m just happy that whoever ends up winning this is going to do a great job,” Dawson Williams, Strive’s presidential candidate, said.
Both Moore and Williams referenced the current state of the election being 0-0.