The University of Georgia’s Student Government Association executive election will run from Feb. 20-22. Students can vote from 8 a.m. Monday through 12 p.m. Wednesday, according to the SGA elections timeline.

Students can vote through the UGA Involvement Network, according to the SGA elections code. Once students log into the Involvement Network, there will be a notification for them to vote, according to SGA Attorney General Claire Myers. A notification will also be sent out through the UGA app and by email. Each ticket’s campaign Instagram account will also have the link to vote on their pages. Each student can cast one ballot, and votes will be anonymous.