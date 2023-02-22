230215_KAT_SGAElectionDebate_066.jpg

Members of the Strive ticket watch third year University of Georgia student and Together treasurer candidate Gabi Lewis answer a question during the UGA Student Government Association Executive Debate on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at the Chapel at the University of Georgia. The H.O.P.E., Strive and Together executive tickets shared their campaign priorities with other UGA students, ranging from campus accessibility to campus safety to further involvement within the Athens community. (Photo/Katie Tucker ktucker@randb.com)

The University of Georgia’s 2023 Student Government Association executive election is advancing to a runoff between the Together and Strive tickets.

Voting will reopen Thursday at 8 a.m. and last until Friday at noon. Results will be announced at 5 p.m. on the Tate Stage, according to the SGA elections timeline.

Students can vote through the UGA Involvement Network.

The results of the general election were announced at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, just hours after voting closed. The election garnered a total 7,523 votes, meeting the required 10% of the student body. However, no ticket received the required majority of 50% plus one vote to win, as noted in the SGA Elections Code. According to SGA Attorney General Claire Myers, H.O.P.E., which did not make the runoff, received 1,393 votes; Strive received 2,565 votes; and Together received 3,523 votes.

“I think every ticket in the race did a really great job,” George Moore, Together’s presidential candidate said. “I guess the job’s not finished.”

“I’m just happy that whoever ends up winning this is going to do a great job,” Dawson Williams, Strive’s presidential candidate, said.

Both Moore and Williams referenced the current state of the election being 0-0.