Experience, mental health resources and diversity were the most prominent themes at this year’s University of Georgia Student Government Association executive ticket debate.
The Unite, Forward and Beyond tickets debated at the Chapel on Feb. 19 in front of a crowd of about 400 people.
Experience
All three tickets have a range of SGA experience levels. The Beyond ticket, made up of Briana Hayes, Hannah Payne and Matthew McDaniel, carries nearly seven years of experience. Dyer Whitehurst, Grace Green and Kristen Dunning of Forward are running with no SGA experience. The Unite ticket has both a new perspective in Cheryl Kwapong and experience with seasoned SGA members Asim Ahmed and Carson Kuck.
Whitehurst said his ticket views their lack of experience as an opportunity to invite other campus leaders to become a part of the SGA conversation.
“This is not the SGA ticket,” Whitehurst said. “This is the UGA ticket.”
On the opposite end of the spectrum, Beyond views their experience as an advantage. Treasurer candidate McDaniel cited his co-founding of the SGA Professional Clothing Closet, Hayes’ work to improve lighting around campus as a senator and Payne’s work with Extra Special People to support the Dress Down with the Dawgs campaign to raise awareness of Down syndrome.
“We keep hearing the word ‘tangible change,’ but tangible change is a vague statement because without the relationships and experience, this change will not happen on this campus,” McDaniel said. “Our platform is concrete. We know how to get it done step by step.”
Unite’s candidates presented themselves as the middle ground between the Forward and Beyond tickets. Kwapong said they have executed work on the “front end” to ensure their platforms and initiatives can be implemented. Ahmed said their platform is different because of their “specific and tangible” goals.
“We can give you an outsider perspective, but we can tell you exactly what it is that we’re going to do,” Kwapong said.
Beyond was asked about a planned program they have that they said would help engage with students, and Whitehurst responded to Beyond, saying the Forward ticket would create a program for students to send in general questions.
Whitehurst said his ticket met with Carrie Smith, assistant dean of students for student care and outreach, to discuss creating a program with UGA administration similar to Georgia State University Student Government’s program where students can ask SGA members questions.
Yet Payne said SGA has already implemented this feature in the UGA app. Students can send questions to SGA members through the “Ask SGA” feature on the app.
“I think it’s great because we’ve already done it,” Payne said to Whitehurst, who then countered, saying he believed not enough students used the UGA app for the current program to have its desired effect.
Mental health
All three tickets pitched their plans for addressing mental health on campus. Unite’s Ahmed said the ticket would “hold the university and the Board of Regents accountable” to serve and uphold student interests while connecting students to established resources.
Specifically, Ahmed said his ticket would introduce Counseling and Psychiatric Services representatives to first years during the move-in process and build on “It’s On Us” week, a national sexual assault prevention program.
When it comes to eliminating the stigma surrounding mental health, Green said the issue is “hard to capture in just a three person ticket” because it requires all UGA students to recognize mental health is not something to be ashamed of.
She said the fault lied not in SGA, but said it is necessary to ensure students know the resource available to them. Green said equipping students and organizations to deal with mental health issues will ensure mental health is “never looked at as a problem in the first place.”
McDaniel said while there are four mental health clinics across campus — the Psychology Clinic, CAPS, the Acquiring Strategies for Personal Improvement and Relationship Enhancement clinic and the Center for Counseling and Personal Evaluation — “not all students feel like they’re accessible to them.” To combat this, McDaniel said his ticket would promote satellite hours in different areas of campus, such as residence halls, where CAPS professionals could engage with students outside of the office.
Ahmed said not all students are insured and wants them to “know the options available to them when they are under-insured or uninsured.”
Green echoed these sentiments when she said it was important for students to know what was available beyond the University Health Center. She mentioned her experience with the College of Family and Consumer Sciences services, such as the ASPIRE clinic and student training centers.
Diversity
Unite said it wants a formal acknowledgement of UGA’s history with slavery and Native American removal. Kwapong referenced Vandiver Hall in East Campus Village, which is named after former Gov. S. Ernest Vandiver, who was at one point segregationist.
Kwapong said she is not afraid to have conversations with the UGA administration to make UGA “a home for all students.”
Forward remained silent about UGA’s history of slavery after Unite and Beyond spoke about UGA’s historical racial insensitivity toward groups like residents of Linnentown, and all-black neighborhood demolished in a 1960s urban renewal project.
Earlier in the night, when Unite was asked what issues on campus deserve more recognition, Whitehurst said it was important to “bring everyone from the university into the discussion” when it came to minority groups.
“I think that it's important that especially in certain organizations and in certain communities we need to start to increase sensitivity training for things like racism, for sexuality awareness,” Whitehurst said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.