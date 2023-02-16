From left to right: the Hope, Strive and Together UGA Student Government Association executive tickets prepare on stage for the UGA SGA executive debate on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at the Chapel at the University of Georgia. The Hope, Strive and Together executive tickets shared their campaign priorities with other UGA students, ranging from campus accessibility to campus safety to further involvement within the Athens community. (Photo/Katie Tucker ktucker@randb.com)