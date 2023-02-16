The University of Georgia Student Government Association held an executive ticket debate on Wednesday evening where the three executive tickets discussed parking, inclusion and mental health on UGA’s campus.
This debate was held at the UGA Chapel, and was moderated by the editor-in-chief of Georgia Political Review, Daniel Klein.
Fatime Niane, presidential candidate for the HOPE campaign, began the debate by giving an opening statement, focusing on the HOPE campaign’s platform goals. These goals include the improvement of opportunity, connection, and inclusion for all UGA students.
George Moore, presidential candidate of the Together campaign, gave the final opening statement. The Together campaign’s platform goals include increasing campus community involvement in SGA, improving parking across campus, and bringing alcohol to Sanford Stadium.
“What we can do is get people from every single community involved on our ticket to make them excited about making change. We can listen to them; we can respond to their needs,” Moore said.
Diversity and Inclusion
Following these opening statements, each ticket was asked about how they plan to improve diversity and inclusion on UGA’s campus.
Setareh Khani, vice-presidential candidate for the Strive campaign, answered this question for her ticket. Khani said as a first-generation Iranian American, she feels privileged to go to UGA and has also been able to immerse herself in international student life.
“I have talked to many [international students], we're creating an initiative of the presidential roundtable for all multicultural organizations and services, and international student-led organizations to really hear what they have to say,” Khani said.
Yuag Shaparia, vice-presidential candidate for the Together campaign, went on to answer the same question. Shaparia said he is a first-generation Indian American student and was surprised with how few individuals similar to himself he saw participating in SGA.
“That's why I'm up here today. I want to share that I can give this platform, this equity, to everyone and anyone on this campus, to give everybody the same opportunities possible that I was given,” Shararia said. “And to give the same love that UGA gave me and give it right back.”
Kristian Ivey, vice-presidential candidate for the HOPE campaign, said although all three HOPE candidates are Black, they want to advocate for all identities and individuals.
Ivey said their ticket plans to implement a living-learning community specifically for LGBTQIA+ students, and to improve campus accessibility for students with disabilities by adding ramps and elevators where needed.
Mental Health
Klein then went on to ask each executive ticket about their plans to improve mental health care for students at UGA.
Ivey, speaking for the HOPE campaign, said they will try to implement official mental health days, which have been done in the past, rather than leave it to the discretion of individual professors, as well as improving UGA’s Counseling and Psychiatric Services.
Williams, answered for Strive, and proposed a mandatory meeting that presidents from every school organization and club attend. In this meeting, they will learn about CAPS and how to look for signs of mental distress in their members.
Gabi Lewis, treasurer candidate for the Together campaign, proposed increasing mental health services on campus, specifically increasing the number of therapists that work with CAPS.
“As we increase student numbers at this university, we really need to increase the amount of mental health services that are available,” Lewis said.
Parking
Klein posed the question of how each campaign would work to alleviate the parking problem on campus, for both UGA workers and students.
Gracie Bush, treasurer candidate for the Strive campaign, proposed incentivizing student workers.
“The university needs workers, so to give them an incentive to be able to go out and get a job and also provide students a means of living is such a big, big thing,” Bush said.
Williams added to this response, and explained that while working in SGA’s Senate last semester, he pursued an initiative to grant “priority registration to employees.” He said that this ended up being infeasible, and that big plans and changes are often difficult to execute and are not always realistic.
“So at the end of the day, when we're talking about incentivizing student employees and making them feel appreciated, I don't think there's a direct answer right now,” Williams said.
The Together campaign plans to lessen the impact that the parking issue has on students and workers by creating a campus parking guide. This guide will inform UGA students and workers where they can park off campus, and how full each parking deck is on campus. The Together campaign also hopes to increase ticket forgiveness.
The HOPE campaign proposed student workers being given priority parking to help lessen the problem.
“We want to make sure we help build a strong relationship with upcoming auxiliary services within parking, busing, and campus safety commuter services,” Niane said.
UGA Relationship with Athens-Clarke County
Klein then asked about what each campaign planned to do to improve the relationship between Athens and UGA, and how they plan to give back to the community.
The HOPE campaign wants to rededicate the Chapel Bell, and bring recognition to the fact that the majority of UGA’s campus was “built on the backs of free labor.” This campaign also hopes to place plaques at three dormitories:Cresswell, Brumby, and Russell.These plaques will serve as remembrance of Linnentown, where 50 Black families once lived and were displaced.
The Together campaign proposed putting historical markers on the UGA campus and in downtown Athens.
“There needs to be historical markers to show like this is the true history, just so the information is there and students can have it,” Lewis said.
The Strive campaign answered this question from an economic point of view: they want to bring UGA’s PAW Points to downtown Athens. They think that this will strengthen the relationship between UGA and the Athens community, and they cite that numerous other SEC schools have implemented this in their communities.
“It's much easier to go to the university and be like, ‘Hey, this works here. Let's do it here.’ And when starting this system, we give back to the local commerce,” Bush said.