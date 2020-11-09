The University of Georgia’s Student Government Association is holding a pre-professional book drive at the Tate Student Center from Nov. 9-13.
Students are encouraged to donate new or used LSAT, MCAT, GRE and other pre-professional books. The drive will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day on the first floor of Tate.
SGA will use the donated books to start a pre-professional book closet housed in the Division of Academic Enhancement. The closet, set to open in January, will be located on the first floor of the DAE.
SGA Treasurer Carson Kuck said he realized the need for the closet in his own experience studying for the LSAT and working with first generation UGA students.
“I was taking the LSAT and everyone around me had all these resources. They were taking LSAT classes and they had all these books and all these prep tests and like I could not afford all that stuff…and this is obviously an issue for a lot of students,” Kuck said.
UGA’s Pre-Professional Advising Office has a limited quantity of pre-professional books available to students for brief check-out periods, but studying for graduate degrees often takes more time than is allotted for materials to be checked out. They also have limited reach and visibility among students, Kuck said.
By partnering with the DAE, the SGA hopes to reach a broader audience of students, especially those facing the same issues as Kuck.
“The DAE works to level the playing field for so many students academically and this is just another way they could help,” Kuck said.
