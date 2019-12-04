The Student Government Association executive cabinet met for the final time this semester to discuss passing out free blue books and the 2020 SGA elections at its Dec. 3 meeting.
President Rachel Byers announced SGA had extra funds in its budget this semester to purchase 100 blue books to give to students. They will distribute them on Dec. 5 — Reading Day — in front of the Miller Learning Center Jittery Joes from 9 a.m.-noon. According to Byers, students have expressed interested in SGA supplying testing materials.
Vice President Melissa Hevener prepared members to apply to run for positions for the 2020-2021 school year and Attorney General Ethan Pender discussed the upcoming deadlines for the 2020 election cycle. The initial deadline for completing and turning in a statement of intent form is Jan. 17. Once the form is approved, Pender said, the general filing deadline for all supplemental paperwork is Jan. 31.
Hevener also introduced plans to improve the University of Georgia mobile app. Hevener said she met with Enterprise Information Technology Services to discuss future updates, which may include a dining module to see how full the dining halls are.
Additionally, Hevener introduced the idea of an interactive campus map modeled after schools such as Texas A&M University that would feature overlays showing features beyond general buildings. She said some labels would include all-gender restrooms, accessible points of entrance for people with disabilities, lactation rooms, locations with Bulldog Basics hygiene products and WEPA print kiosks that would indicate whether the device was in service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.