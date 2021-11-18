Last spring, Luke Whetstone relied on ride-share programs like Uber to get to class in the morning.
“I don’t have a parking pass on campus, so I’ll try to use [Uber] when it’s raining so I don’t have to walk back to my apartment, or if it’s early in the morning and I don’t want to try to risk it with the bus schedule,” Whetstone said.
Yet he said he constantly received the same message — there are no rides currently available.
Whetstone, a junior biology major, is just one of many University of Georgia students who have had difficulty finding rides through ride-share companies in Athens due to factors such as availability and prices, prompting UGA and the Student Government Association to try and make rideshares more accessible.
A proposed solution
Bryson Henriott, SGA’s deputy chief of staff, said there are two main factors students take into account when choosing to ride using a ride-share program like Uber or Lyft: cost and safety. He said many students feel unsafe when walking, which would make them want to use a ride-share program, but the cost of a ride prohibits them from doing so.
“Hopefully, kind of offsetting that cost will allow students to get home safer,” Henriott said.
According to UGA Today, UGA Ride Smart is a new initiative providing a nightly ride-share program for students in conjunction with Lyft. It will be funded using UGA’s recent $8.5 million investment over the next three years to improve safety on campus.
Students will receive four discount codes a month, allowing them to obtain a 50% off discount for up to $5 on Lyft rides within a geofenced area, said Joseph Benken, SGA chief of staff. Benken said he believes students will have access to the program in early December.
As long as students begin and end their ride within the geofenced area, the discount code will apply. Benken said he didn’t know the exact final area that the geofenced area will include, but it will likely include downtown Athens, UGA’s campus, the Five Points area and a “vast majority” of off-campus student housing.
UGA Ride Smart will run every day from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and offer students discounted rides to and from campus, according to UGA Today.
Benken and Henriott said the initiative came as the result of about 1,100 responses on a survey sent out to the student body regarding concerns from students about ride-shares in Athens.
“SGA’s role is to kind of take that feedback and kind of be the middleman between the student body and administration,” Henriott said.
Recent troubles
UGA students have experienced difficulty finding rides and food delivery drivers since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Campbell Diaz, a senior political science major who drives for Uber in Athens, said in a May 2021 interview that he started out doing Uber Eats about a year ago after losing his serving job at Bangkok Thai restaurant in Atlanta due to the pandemic.
After doing Uber Eats for a time, he transitioned to giving rides for Uber because it was less of a hassle and he makes more money.
Diaz said he believes there is a lack of Uber drivers, especially during the day, because many drivers come from surrounding areas to drive at night in Athens.
Benken said SGA has little control over the number of Lyft drivers that will be available in Athens for students to utilize these discounts, as it is Lyft’s responsibility to employ drivers.
“We are kind of hoping and expecting that with a greater demand, there will be a greater supply,” Benken said. “Our hope in the future is that we will have, and continue to see, a surge in Lyft drivers, kind of coming to Athens, understanding that more and more students want to use the service.”
UGA has agreed to an 18-month contract with Lyft, in which $1 million will be allocated towards the contract for the first year.
Around $400,000 of the money will go towards providing discounts for the fall semester, around the same amount will go to the spring semester and around $100,000-$200,000 will go to rides over the summer.
After that, a review will be conducted to determine if the ride-share service is utilized enough before going into a long-term contract with Lyft, Benken and Henriott said.
“Up to $1 million annually — $3 million over three years — will go toward an overlapping system in which UGA Ride Smart combines with evolving night bus schedules, the student-run Designated Dawgs ride service and other efforts to offer the most coverage reasonably possible,” according to UGA Today.
Benken said students should receive a link where they can then create an account with Lyft through their UGA email. Students can then access the discount codes that will be applied to rides.
Students will have access to codes in early December, Benken said.
The partnership was created after research of other universities, according to an SGA document. Some of the universities include the University of Texas at Austin, University of Florida, Penn State University, The Ohio State University and Auburn University.
SGA additionally collaborated with other UGA campus partners including Auxiliary Services, Legal Affairs, the UGA Police Department, Finance & Administration, Student Affairs, Procurement, Residence Hall Association and Government Relations, according to the document.
“We are really happy for the work of UGA administration to kind of speed this process along and be able to get something that was just a concept three months ago brought into fruition,” Henriott said.