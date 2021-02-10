In a Tuesday Senate meeting the University of Georgia Student Government Association passed a proclamation to support “dairy-free” labels on menu item tags in campus dining halls and confirmed members that will serve on the All-Campus Allocations Committee for SGA.
According to the proclamation, the “dairy-free” labels are intended for students, faculty and staff who are lactose-intolerant and/or choose not to consume dairy. The labels are similar to the “vegan,” “gluten-free” and “meatless” meal-tags that already exist in the dining halls on campus. The proclamation was passed unanimously.
The All-Campus Allocations Committee works to give funding to student organizations on campus. Members Savannah Simpson, Fatime Niane, Hannah Clettenberg, Kendall Henry, Setareh Khani and Erin Little were nominated to serve on the committee for SGA. All nominees were approved with no objection.
Chief of Staff Matthew McDaniel discussed the upcoming Spring Harvest Feast, which works with the Office of Sustainability and a local farmers market to promote more vegan and vegetarian options in dining halls, along with more fresh vegetables.
Each Senate committee also reported updates on current legislation. Senator and Chairman of the Budget and Oversight Committee Connor Green said the group is working towards expanding the Small Clubs Allocation Committee. He encouraged all members who knew executives of small clubs to reach out and request funding.
Senator and Chairwoman of the Student Experience Committee Ella Baxter discussed other senators’ efforts towards expanding the hours at study locations across campus, including the Zell B. Miller Learning Center.
First-Year Senators George Moore and Kinya Williams published a survey looking for student input on the current hours of operation at these study locations.
The Senate has also published two additional surveys, one focusing on improving campus safety and the other about the current 180-block meal plan.