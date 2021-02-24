The University of Georgia Student Government Association unanimously passed a resolution to hold an American Red Cross-sponsored blood drive on March 16 in the Memorial Hall Ballroom from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Senator Christopher Jue authored the resolution, saying giving blood is important during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said there is an increasing need for blood, and some high schools have not been able to hold typical blood drives due to the pandemic.
“We, as students, are really a great body to be able to give during this time when there is such a lack of blood,” Jue said.
Each person who donates blood as part of the drive will also receive a COVID-19 antibody test. Those with antibodies can contribute to research and help current COVID-19 patients by donating plasma.
Jue also added an amendment to the resolution that acknowledges those who are unable to give blood, encouraging them to help out in other ways such as promoting the blood drive on social media and volunteering.
As voting continues for SGA elections, presidential candidates from the Belong, Voice and Bridge tickets spoke during the session’s open forum. Each candidate had two minutes to explain their ticket’s platform.
The Belong ticket’s presidential candidate Carter Marks spoke first, saying one of the most important issues on UGA’s campus is students’ sense of belonging.
“Of course, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and being in orientation this last summer, I got to see the problems facing first-year students,” Marks said. “Everything that we have done, and all of our platform that you will see on our website, is done for those students and done for students that are hurting because of this pandemic.”
Casey Smith, the presidential candidate for the Voice ticket, described the ticket’s platform in one phrase –– “to recognize, amplify, uplift and engage student voices on campus.”
Smith also acknowledged key points of Voice’s ticket, including fee transparency and women’s safety on and off campus.
Bridge ticket presidential candidate Jeremiah de Sesto outlined some of Bridge’s initiatives, such as giving students access to equitable parking resources and implementing a way for international and out-of-state students to be able to travel to the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for free or a reduced price through UGA.
Wanting to ensure students have a fair and equitable experience at UGA, de Sesto said Bridge’s goal is to “make sure students feel loved and feel heard by this university.”