The current University of Georgia Student Government Association administration is asking for student input as plans for the fall semester continue to develop.
UGA released a compilation of various group reports detailing plans for returning to full operations on campus for the fall semester on May 22. The report, which is more than 200 pages long, was updated on June 9.
Although the document features input from various faculty and staff, student input was not included. SGA aims to create a statement of expectations composed of student voices through an online survey.
Rising senior international affairs major and Senate President Sam Bryant said the lack of student representation in the report was due to time constraints. In addition, Bryant said students “weren’t on campus and easily accessible.”
SGA began promoting a survey on social media on June 24. The Return to Campus Student Survey is looking to use student responses to craft SGA’s statement to the university administration.
The survey asks students to rank their feelings about UGA’s decisions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and transitioning to online classes in the spring 2020 semester as well as expectations for the fall.
The organization is also planning to host pre-recorded town hall-style Zoom meetings where SGA representatives can discuss student questions and concerns with UGA administration. The first meeting is currently scheduled for July 5 and plans are developing for four subsequent meetings, Senate Communications Director Madison Drummond said.
This series of meetings will be broken up by subject matter, Drummond, a senior advertising and sports management double major, said. Students will be able to submit questions ahead of the meeting. SGA senate committee chairs will then deliver the questions to members of UGA’s administration.
Kelly Strachan, Senate director of initiatives and senior political science and public health double major, said SGA plans to reach out to members in over 100 student organizations to make sure they are “well represented in the survey.”
Bryant said SGA found inspiration for the survey from the University of Alabama’s administration after it released its own statement of expectations. Additionally, the Georgia Institute of Technology organized town hall meetings that Bryant said SGA took into consideration when arranging their plans.
“The biggest goal for us is just to make students aware that we are seeking their input and their opinions on these things and making sure they understand that we are here to represent what they’re seeking and what they need to feel most comfortable and supported on campus,” Drummond said.
