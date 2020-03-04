Members of the University of Georgia Student Government Association unanimously passed a resolution encouraging UGA to require at least one gender-inclusive bathroom in new buildings on the Athens campus in a senate meeting on Tuesday.
Fifth-year international affairs and economics major and at-large senator Jessica Pasquarello presented Resolution 32-12, which says that all UGA Athens campus buildings undergoing construction after Jan. 1, 2022 must have at least one gender-inclusive bathroom.
“Personally I have a lot of friends on campus who identify as either transgender, non-binary, a plethora of different gender identities and they say that it's a huge stressor every time that they have to choose a gender and go into a bathroom with a gender that they don't agree with,” Pasquarello said.
Pasquarello said she worked with the LGBT Resource Center, Vice President of Student Affairs Victor Wilson, the Office of University Architects’ Gwynne Darden and the Assistant to the President Alton Standifer to draft the legislation, which she described as “such a win for the LGBTQ community and the community at-large.”
This legislation not only affects gender-neutral students, but also other members of the UGA community, such as students who need to change clothes on campus in a larger space, Pasquarello said. She added that Wilson noted single parents with a child of the opposite gender could find the bathroom helpful as well.
First-year senator Calvin Rausch urged other senators to vote in favor of the legislation. She challenged senators to go one day only using the gender-inclusive bathrooms available on campus, which she said is “distracting” and can cause students to arrive late to class.
“As senators, our job is to represent every Bulldog and that includes everyone on campus who is gender-fluid, gender-neutral, gender-inclusive and all of the above,” Rausch said.
The legislation passed unanimously. It will now move to the University Council and requires UGA administration to approve the legislation before it is enacted.
The senate unanimously passed another piece of legislation to exclude a candidate for president of the senate from running the election.
Vice President Melissa Hevener told senators she is working on promoting the new student value statement. At the last senate meeting, SGA passed legislation to enact the Georgia Way, which aims to support diversity, equity and inclusion on campus.
Hevener said the next step for the initiative concerns implementation. Programming, which includes a promotional video and selling merchandise, will begin at the end of March.
In the cabinet meeting earlier in the night, Director of Platform and Programming Sydney Phillips announced this semester’s Ask SGA Day will be hosted at the Tate Stage on March 24. The event will feature a balloon arch and T-shirts and will aim to “incentivize people to ask questions or tell us what they hope to see from SGA,” Phillips said.
