Results for the University of Georgia’s Student Government Association 2023 elections were announced at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
The executive election will advance to a runoff, with the Strive and Together tickets advancing.
The proposed updated constitution was ratified with 7,161 votes, or a 95.1% majority.
Ten seats are available for Senator At-Large positions. These positions will be added to the ballot for the executive ticket runoff, due to a clerical error, according to the results sheet.
Two candidates, Brookey Cheney and Gideon Fernald, were elected for the Senate seats for Campus Life for Access and Opportunity. Garrett Bogue ran unopposed for the seat for Campus Life for Community Involvement. Andrew Canaway ran unopposed for the seat for Campus Life for Health and Humanities.
Colleges across the university are represented with seats in the SGA Senate. Several colleges had no candidates on the ballot, including the College of Environment and Design, College of Family and Consumer Sciences, College of Public Health, Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, Mary Frances Early College of Education, Odum School of Ecology, School of Law, School of Social Work and Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources.
Franklin College of Arts and Sciences, which has 12 seats available, will be added to the runoff ballot due to a clerical error.
The seats for the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences will be filled by Frank Manning and Jackson Merkl, who were the only candidates. The seats for the Morehead Honors College will also be filled by the only two candidates for that race: Olivia Kosobud and Lucy Fuselier.
The seats for the College of Engineering will be filled by Caroline Cavallaro and Noah Fornuto. The seat for the School of Public and International Affairs will be filled by Hendley Jones.
The Colleges of Pharmacy and of Veterinary Medicine each had unopposed candidates for their single seats, which will be filled by Roswell Cole and Hawkins Pontes, respectively.
The Terry College of Business has nine seats, which will be filled by Cooper Keyes, Jeffery Kempski, Avery Dascher, John Neely, Sam Harris, Whit Thoms, Charlie Wickliffe, John Aspinwall and Anne Crawford.