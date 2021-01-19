In a year where financial burdens are even greater due to the onset of COVID-19, the extra cost of course materials can be an expense many University of Georgia students can no longer afford. The UGA Student Government Association is now hosting programs to help students who are struggling to pay for such materials.
The estimated cost of attendance at UGA for the 2020-2021 academic year is $27,658 for in-state students living on campus. Of this sum, the Office of Student Financial Aid recommends $1,052 for books and supplies, but the costs often exceed the suggestion and must be paid out of pocket if no further financial aid is received.
According to SGA, only 1,064 out of 13,050 total freshmen receive scholarships, placing UGA in the 20th percentile of all U.S. schools.
Not all UGA students receive such benefits, though.
Financial obstacles
For Rebecca Stanley, a senior environmental engineering major who pays for all her bills and tuition on her own, the cost of additional classroom expenses is overwhelming.
Though out-of-pocket expenses have never prevented Stanley from being able to take a class, she said chemistry has been the most expensive course she’s taken. Stanley said paying for homework website subscriptions has been an added barrier and that such services should be at no extra cost.
“I’m $20,000 in debt to go to this school. The least that can be done is not make me pay extra to do homework to pass the class that I pay for,” Stanley said.
The affordability of homework platforms is also an issue for fifth-year mechanical engineering major Christopher Johnson.
Johnson said majoring in engineering is expensive in general, and software costs can add up quickly.
“I would have to say the most expensive class I have had would be fluid mechanics. This course had around three different software platforms to purchase, which totaled over 100 dollars,” Johnson said. “The hardest obstacle to tackle with paying for software platforms is that most of the platforms are required for your grade.”
Johnson said in many courses, homework accounts for 10 to 15% of the overall grade. The fee for homework platforms is typically due immediately after students pay tuition. He believes students are forced to pay for a portion of their grade.
“If I need to do the homework in the first place, why do I need to pay just to complete assignments that I need to get done in the first place? Some students can afford a simple $40-$60 for homework software, but others cannot,” Johnson said.
SGA resources
UGA has some resources to curb such barriers of access. One such resource is the Professional Clothing Closet offered by SGA which provides free business attire for students in need for job interviews or career fairs.
Matthew McDaniel, executive director of the clothing closet, said in an email with The Red & Black that despite 82% of UGA students receiving financial aid, the potential of any cost being too much to bear cannot be ignored since the average professional outfit costs $200.
“The university offers dozens of career fairs, hosts hundreds of on-campus employers and provides world-class staff to support students in their career development. While trying to achieve their goals, many students are faced with the struggle of affording professional clothing for interviews,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel said the clothing closet has served an average of 60 students each month since its founding in November 2019. There are 17 staff members and over 30 volunteers. Since the 2020 spring semester, the closet served more than 350 students.
“I would say the thing that sets SGA’s clothing closet apart is the fact that students get to keep the clothing — many other schools do rental programs while we let the students keep the outfit for as long as they need it,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel said SGA’s Professional Clothing Closet is also unique as it is a resource run by students and dedicated to students. Students within the organization are responsible for assembling outfits, managing operations and gathering the closet’s grants and donations.
Interested students may reserve their clothing through the closet’s Shopify website, and should stop at room 201Q in the Tate Student Center for sizing or visit one of the pop-up shop locations coming later this spring.
SGA also hosted a pre-professional book drive from Nov. 9-13 in Tate. SGA Treasurer Carson Kuck was motivated to organize the book drive to assist students like himself studying for the LSAT, along with first-generation students. Kuck said in an email with The Red & Black that the book drive was very successful.
“There are a lot of resources for students who are not as financially stable who really need it and deserve it as much as anyone else,” Kuck said.
Kuck said this need was his inspiration behind starting First Gen Dawgs, an organization that serves the huge population of first-generation students like himself in need.
Because SGA recently received a grant for the cost of additional books, Kuck said they plan to open a book closet this month to provide more materials at a discounted rate to students.
“Everyone deserves an equitable opportunity to go to school,” Kuck said.
