In its Tuesday meeting, the University of Georgia Student Government Association unanimously passed two resolutions — one to work toward expanding the hours of operation for on-campus study locations and the other to gain support for implementing solar panels on UGA’s campus.
First-Year Senators George Moore and Kinya Williams authored the resolution for extending the hours of operation for on-campus study locations such as the Zell B. Miller Learning Center, the UGA Main Library and the Science Library.
“We noticed that the MLC wasn’t open normal hours, and a lot of students expressed frustration about that, and we wanted to do something about it,” Moore said.
According to a survey launched by SGA, 72.7% of students expressed interest in extending the hours for these buildings to 2:00 a.m. or 3:00 a.m. on Monday through Thursday. 61.6% of students said they would visit these locations three or more hours a week if the hours were extended.
The resolution for SGA to support implementing solar panels on UGA’s campus was written by Jan Joho, the president of Terry student researchers.
“Currently the University of Georgia acquires less than 3% of its electricity from renewable sources, and this is something that we don’t believe is adequate for a public university in 2021,” Joho said.
Joho said the resolution calls for UGA to hire outside counsel to “come to their own conclusion regarding the feasibility of installing solar panels on campus buildings” and then report its findings with the UGA community.
The goal of passing the resolution was to gain SGA’s support in involving an outside counsel.
Senior Patrick Femia was nominated to serve as a Senator-at-Large for the remaining term upon a vacant seat opening up. Femia has previously served in the Senate for two terms, and he was confirmed unanimously.
A member of the all-campus allocations committee stepped down from their position, and SGA Attorney General Jack Henry Decker was unanimously appointed to take their spot. Decker will serve on the student activity fee allocations committee.