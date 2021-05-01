The University of Georgia hosted its first Symposium on Recognition, Reconciliation and Redress on Friday and Saturday, a series of presentations and performances dedicated to discussing the historical and contemporary impacts of slavery on the university and the city of Athens.
The event brought together more than 50 speakers and participants from all over the country, particularly the Athens area.
This year’s symposium was organized by its eight-member planning committee, many of whom are educators and researchers connected to the university.
“We believe the collective knowledge about and experiences of racism and white supremacy held among those who have come together as part of this symposium must play a larger role in the ways that the University of Georgia shapes its future,” said symposium planning committee member Amy Andrews during introductory remarks Friday morning.
The symposium’s sessions covered a wide range of topics all connected to the overarching theme of racial justice. While the event didn’t necessarily progress in chronological order, a majority of Friday’s sessions focused on the lives and legacies of enslaved people, while most of Saturday’s sessions focused on the repercussions of slavery, which still affect Black students, scholars and activists to this day.
Friday morning kicked off with a lecture on the removal of Native Americans in the early 1800s and its connection to the wealthy Athens elite. Led by UGA Richard B. Russell professor in American history Claudio Saunt, the 45-minute-long session explained the transformation the south underwent just decades before the start of the Civil War.
The day continued with roughly hour-long sessions until 5 p.m., concluding with a conversation between Black women scholars on their respective studies, motivations and go-to methods of self-care.
The next morning focused on the experiences of Black Athens residents and UGA students throughout the second half of the 20th century and into the present day. The panel “Beyond Desegregation: 50 Years of the Black Student Experience at the University of Georgia” brought together UGA graduates from the past 50 years to discuss generational change in regard to racial discrimination on campus. Older participants commended the university for forcing them to grow thicker skin and preparing them for workforces that lacked diversity.
“What [attending UGA] really taught me is that I could compete with anybody in the world,” said 1971 graduate Helen Butler.
Linnentown and Baldwin Hall were pivotal points of discussion, as well. Jerry Shannon, an associate professor in UGA’s departments of geography and financial planning, housing and consumer economics, and graduate student Aidan Hysjulien, explained the geographical losses caused by the university’s demolition of Linnentown and presented research conducted by students of the department of geography. Members of the Redress for Linnentown committee Commissioner Mariah Parker and co-chair Hattie Thomas Whitehead recounted the history of Linnentown, Whitehead giving a firsthand account of her experience living there as a child.
Later that afternoon, Phaidra Buchanan and Kyle Patel, UGA students and co-founders of Beyond Baldwin, spoke about the disappointment they felt with the university in its handling of the Baldwin Hall controversy. Buchanan also explained the motive and goals of Beyond Baldwin as they push for accountability from UGA.
“We want to create a scenario where this sort of response does not happen again,” Buchanan said, “where that sort of scenario is prevented in the future because we are not done reckoning with the past at the University of Georgia.”
This symposium also served as an opportunity for artists to showcase their abilities through the presentation of projects related to the theme of the event. Caroline Caden, a third-year theatre major, shared her creative interpretation of the WPA Slave Narratives, a project entitled “lost tape.” The project is an audio play inspired by three separate narratives of enslaved people who lived in the Athens area. The two-day event concluded with a performance of “Joyful, Joyful” from the East Athens Educational Dance Center Performance Group.
Committee member Linda Davis ended the symposium with a brief explanation of the Day of Jubilee, the day slaves in Athens-Clarke County were set free in 1865.
“It’s no coincidence that we end our symposium so close to this celebration,” Davis said. “For we understand the importance of freedom and are actively working to obtain it for everyone.”