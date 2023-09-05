University of Georgia sophomore mechanical engineering major Ben Pumphrey spent his summer participating in the NASA Proposal Writing and Evaluation Experience. Along with his eleven teammates from various universities, Pumphrey competed and won against approximately 300 other students to create the most efficient solution to a space-related issue.
Recently, NASA has been faced with a problem of space debris getting stuck in orbit and polluting the atmosphere. Pumphrey and his team designed a system that would take the debris out of orbit and cause it to burn up sooner while not creating additional pollutants.
“Unfortunately, I can't speak too much into specifics … but the idea effectively is to make a net system that would capture inactive satellite debris and release it closer to the atmosphere, which would decrease the time that it's in orbit,” Pumphrey said.
Sydney Whilden, UGA’s Small Satellite Research Lab manager, has worked as Pumphrey’s supervisor in the lab since last semester. She explained the importance of Pumphrey’s team’s design.
“It can avoid destroying satellites that contribute to really important networks like the internet, GPS [and] satellites that watch the earth and tell us about how water is being used,” she said. “We depend on satellites in our everyday life in ways we’re not even aware of, and orbital debris threatens all of those systems.”
Small satellites, such as the ones being developed by Whilden and Pumphrey in the lab, are becoming increasingly popular for research. However, as more satellites enter orbit, there is an exceedingly high risk of satellite collisions, causing more debris to get stuck polluting the atmosphere.
“NASA had a rule that anything that you put into space had to deorbit within 25 years,” Whilden said. “The new rule is: Instead of waiting 25 years for something to deorbit at certain altitudes, like orbital heights, things need to deorbit within five years, which is more challenging because sometimes you have to put actual systems on the satellite to push it out of orbit earlier.”
Pumphrey and his team developed their idea out of a similar model proposed at a past competition by one of his teammates.
“We decided to work with that idea and develop it a bit further and add some components that they didn't add,” Pumphrey said.
After the team established their idea and presented it to the NASA team, they received a $10,000 grant to begin advancing their project. Pumphrey and his teammates are planning to apply for funding from NASA and the Department of Defense in the near future to make their proposal a reality.
“What we're hoping to do is use this $10,000 to develop it a little bit and then apply for more funding, which usually gets easier as it goes on,” Pumphrey said.
Pumphrey mentioned how past winners have successfully remained working together for years after the competition to further their ideas. Pumphrey and his teammates plan to continue this project for years to come.
“Space has always been something that's been a big interest to me,” Pumphrey said. “I've always thought it's been the next big frontier of human exploration and expansion, and I always wanted to be a small part in that … I wanted to be a person that could solve a problem for that, or propose a solution to an issue that we're having for that, and I saw this as a perfect opportunity to do that.”