The University of Georgia School of Public & International Affairs Student Union hosted the UGA chapters of College Republicans and Young Democrats on Wednesday evening in the UGA Miller Learning Center.
This event was titled “The Future of the Parties,” and three panelists from each party answered questions provided by Annsley Anglin, the events coordinator for SPIA Student Union.
Anglin asked questions around the 2024 presidential election and possible nominees, international relations, the composition of Congress, and specific policy changes that each party hopes to witness in the future.
“Who do you think will be the running mates for the presidential nominees in 2024?” Anglin said.
College Republicans membership director, Jack Applewhite, answered first. He predicts that Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Ted Cruz, and Kristi Noem will be likely candidates for the Republican party. Haley has already announced her presidential bid.
Young Democrats vice president of programs, Zachary Livsey, answered next. He said that the Democratic nominees will most likely be President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris running for reelection.
Both parties agree that Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis are possible contenders for the Republican ticket, although they represent two different sides of the Republican party.
“[The] Republican side is wide open and absolutely, I think it's true that the Trump-DeSantis split represents two different areas of the party, kind of like the pro-Trump populist wing, and not as pro-Trump,” Livsey said.
Anglin posed another question about how current policies relating to overseas and domestic relations could impact the 2024 elections.
Livsey brought up Russia’s war on Ukraine as well as China’s domestic economic rise, and said that he thinks the policy on both of these subjects will be focal points during the 2024 election, in addition to the frequent policy debates on gun control and immigration.
Noah Ring, a conservative radio host, answered for the College Republicans. He said that a small but “vocal” number of American citizens and Republicans do not support the U.S. interference in the Russian-Ukraine war but that the “average American” might question why President Biden has not put the same efforts towards the domestic East Palestine, Ohio disaster.
Vice chairman of the Georgia Association of College Republicans, Emanuel Hernaiz, added that inflation and reducing the deficit will be policy issues in the 2024 election.
Each group of panelists then spoke about how they believe their party could improve messaging and enhance current policy.
Ellie Wade, president of Young Democrats, spoke first.
“We need to frame our messages so that our economic stance is that we are the party of economic prosperity,” Wade said. "We want America to be a prosperous country economically, and to do that we have to preserve Social Security benefits for all Americans. We have to protect private pensions, and we'll have to demand corporate accountability.”
Wade then goes on to list possible enhancements in current policy that the Young Democrats feel are needed. She said she wants to see the party be more progressive in areas such as climate justice, funding public education, police accountability, universal health care, student loan forgiveness, and reproductive rights, specifically abortion access, among others.
Ring proposes that the Republican party should work to improve messaging on environmental protection. He said how coming from a farming family in Georgia, “nobody cares more about the environment than [him].”
“I think Republicans have fumbled the bag on that because we basically give every environmental issue to the left,” Ring said.
Hernaiz listed possible enhancements in current policy that the College Republicans feel are needed.
“I think really the top issues that we’re–and it's not just Republicans, but all Americans are really caring about right now–is crime, the economy and reducing illegal drugs,” Hernaiz said.
The next big issue brought to the forefront of discussion was each party’s view on abortion and the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, after Wade stated that as a progressive Democrat, she is pro-choice and believes abortion access should not be decided by the state.
“As Democrats, as progressives, we are 100% for protecting reproductive rights. 100%, there's no question,” Wade said. “We are pro-choice. We're pro-women choosing what they want. And there's no question about it for us. So it's not a state's issue. It's a woman's issue.”
“I think the answer is somewhere in the middle. And I think there's a lack of discussion as to what that is,” Ring said. “I mean, a majority of Democrats think abortion should be banned after 20 weeks. It's around 60% of your party. And so we're not having a discussion at six weeks, 12 weeks, 18 weeks. The discussions we have are either nothing at all or all the way.”
The Young Democrats said that the answer lies in Roe v. Wade.
“Just go back to the standard of Roe v. Wade. That has been on the books for 15 years,” Livsey said earlier in the discussion.
The discussion then turned over to a brief Q&A session between the audience and the panels, with questions revolving around free market principles, school choice, states rights, and abortion. Each panel gave brief responses that aligned with their previous statements and party ideologies.