On Friday, the University of Georgia updated its commencement website to announce spring undergraduates will be able to sit on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium and invite an unlimited number of guests to the stands.
According to the announcement, the decision follows changing public health guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Public Health and an updated executive order from the Office of the Governor.
Eligible spring 2021 graduates will receive a ticket to sit on the field, and while there is no limit on guests allowed, all levels of the stadium will be open to “promote social distancing,” according to the announcement. The announcement also states that masks are encouraged.
Prior to the announcement, spring graduates were to receive a total of four tickets, allowing for up to three guests.
The undergraduate ceremony will take place May 13-15 and is divided by college, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. and the ceremony beginning at 7:30 p.m. Further details can be found on the commencement website.
The commencement website will be updated pending further updates.