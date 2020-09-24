The spring 2021 semester at the University of Georgia will continue to offer a combination in-person, hybrid and online instruction, according to an email sent out to UGA faculty on Thursday.
Most guidelines followed this semester will roll over to the spring — students, faculty, staff and visitors will still be required to wear a face covering in campus buildings. In addition, on-campus classes and activities will continue to require social distancing measures that are currently in place, unless guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health changes.
COVID-19 and American Disabilities Act accommodations granted to any faculty, staff and graduate assistants — including teaching fully online — will continue through the next semester unless notified otherwise, according to the email.
Deans and Vice Presidents will have to confirm these accommodations and submit them to the Office of Instruction by Oct. 10.
Faculty, staff and graduate assistants can seek new or different accommodations for the spring semester if they fall within one of the categories for increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19. American Disabilities Act accommodations can only be applied for the employee and not because a member of the employee's household falls into the category of increased risk.
Although accommodations may be granted, “an in-person component should be maintained whenever possible to ensure that all students have the opportunity for learning effectively and for deep engagement with faculty and their peers,” according to the email.
An accommodation can be requested at any time but requests may be harder to grant after students register for classes. Spring semester registration is expected to begin on November 5.
As an exception, all First-Year Odyssey Seminars must be taught in-person and will maintain low enrollment. If a faculty member is approved to teach other courses online, they can choose to teach FYOS in person.
