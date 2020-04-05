The University of Georgia will host a series of web-based information sessions on accessing federal funding for small businesses starting April 6, according to a press release.
Gov. Brian Kemp worked with UGA’s 17 Small Business Development Centers, Georgia Department of Economic Development and the Department of Community Affairs to host the information sessions about accessing U.S. Small Business Administration programs tailored to each region of the state, according to an April 2 press release.
The U.S. Small Business Administration, created in 1953, is the only cabinet-level federal agency fully dedicated to helping small business owners and entrepreneurs, according to the SBA website. SBA offers counseling, capital and contracting expertise for small businesses.
“The University of Georgia has a strong track record of helping to develop new small businesses across the state. Assisting these firms to navigate COVID-19 aligns perfectly with our land-grant mission,” said UGA President Jere Morehead in the release.
Part of the act includes a small business paycheck protection program, which includes a new $349 billion lending program, according to the press release.
In addition, Kemp and UGA’s Small Business Development Center provided an overview of the funding allocation for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act in the release.
The CARES Act funding, outlined in the release, will help small businesses across the state keep their workers employed during the pandemic.
The act, signed on March 27 by President Trump, expands unemployment insurance benefits and provides other economic relief measures, according to the Georgia Department of Labor website. As of April 4, the website is providing updates about the act itself and procedures for filing for employment in the state.
The act gives funds for SBA to aid small businesses across the state. According to the press release, Georgia has more than 70 qualified SBA lenders.
According to its website, the Georgia Department of Labor signed all necessary agreements on March 28, but states were directed to wait for specific guidance on implementation procedures from the U.S. Department of Labor. Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler has asked Gov. Kemp to call the White House to see if the U.S. Department of Labor can be pushed into action, as Butler believes “Georgians cannot wait a week or two for guidance on this bill and need to put food on the table today,” according to the website.
