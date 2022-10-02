A freshman student at the University of Georgia was arrested Sunday morning for making terroristic threats on Yik Yak, a pseudonymous social media platform, according to an Archnews email sent around 3 p.m.
The student, a resident of Brumby Hall from Virginia, was arrested and charged by the University of Georgia Police Department after they received information from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The student was transported to the Athens-Clarke County Jail this morning and has been removed from campus pending further disciplinary review scheduled for later this week.
The student is being charged with making terroristic threats, a felony in the state of Georgia, and is being held without bond, according to the ACC Government website.