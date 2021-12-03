A 23-year-old University of Georgia student was found dead in his dorm room in Brown Hall on the Health Sciences Campus on Tuesday, according to a UGA Police Department report.
Police conducted a welfare check for the student, Benjamin Shellhaas, on Monday at around 6 p.m. after Shellhaas’ father called in because he had not heard from him. Police knocked on the door to Shellhaas’ dorm, but did not receive an answer. Police then searched the common areas of Brown Hall and conducted a “plain view search” of Shellhaas’ vehicle from the outside, but were unable to locate him, according to the report.
After speaking with Shellhaas’ parents over the phone, police determined there was enough urgency to the situation to enter Shellhaas’ dorm room, according to the report. They entered the dorm room around 7:15 p.m. on Monday and conducted a search, but did not locate Shellhaas. After leaving, police returned to Brown Hall four times between Monday night and Tuesday morning and knocked on the door in attempt to contact Shellhaas.
Police entered the dorm room again at about 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday and located Shellhaas in the room. He was determined to be dead at the time, the report said.
There were no indications of foul play discovered, and the matter is under investigation, according to the report.