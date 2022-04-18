A University of Georgia student was killed in a structure fire on South Lumpkin Street early Saturday morning, according to an Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services press release.
The student, Conner Strickland, was from White Plains and was in the Terry College of Business. He was also a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.
According to the release, the fire was reported around 4:45 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters met with two residents who told them Strickland was trapped in the building and gave them his location. Interior crews were able to find Strickland and pull him from the building. EMS transported him to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined and the incident is still under investigation, the release said.