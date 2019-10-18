A University of Georgia student was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Timothy Road on Oct. 16, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department crash report.
Drury Anderson Shierling, 20, of Leesburg, Georgia, was driving when he was hit by another vehicle, driven by Edward Lee Stowers, 51, of Hartwell. According to the report, Stowers was getting off the Loop via an exit ramp onto Timothy Road. Stowers was traveling too fast to “negotiate the curve,” and went across the northbound lanes, over the raised center divider and into the southbound lanes, striking Shierling’s vehicle.
According to the report, the roads were wet and it was dark out — the crash occurred around 6 a.m. A witness to the crash gave Stowers a ride to a nearby RaceTrac. After dropping off Stowers, the witness called police and informed them of his location.
Police charges Stowers with two felonies — hit and run resulting in death and homicide by vehicle — along with three misdemeanors — driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane and driving while license suspended/revoked.
A passenger riding with Shierling was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for injuries.
