A student allegedly made statements of “creating chaos” in a University of Georgia classroom this morning and the UGA Police Department was notified of the incident at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 23, according to an emailed statement from UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor.
UGAPD officers found the student and transported him to a local hospital for treatment after they “determined he was showing indications of a behavioral health crisis,” Trevor said. Police believe there was no crime committed and the student is not a threat to the public.
“Concerns about a threat of violence in this situation are unfounded,” Trevor said.
Police investigated the situation following rumors posted on social media websites.
