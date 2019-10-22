On Oct. 8, a University of Georgia student accidentally shot himself in the leg in a student lounge at the Chemistry building, according to a UGA police report. Since the incident, UGA police filed an arrest warrant for the student for one misdemeanor charge of Reckless Conduct.
On the day of the incident, UGA police officers responded to a call for assistance to the building at approximately 1:55 p.m., according to UGA spokesperson Rebecca Beeler. The student was “conscious and alert” when officers arrived, Beeler said.
According to the initial incident report, the student told the officer he had “accidentally discharged his handgun into his upper left leg. The officer constructed a tourniquet and applied pressure to the wound.
Beeler told The Red & Black the incident posed “no threats to the community.”
In an emailed statement, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said the UGA police investigation found evidence the student “unsafely handled the weapon out of the holster” which resulted in the accidental shooting.
Trevor said UGA police presented the case to Athens-Clarke County Magistrate Court Judge and “requested the issuance of the arrest warrant.”
The case is now in the hands of the Athens-Clarke County Solicitor General’s office.
