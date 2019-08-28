The University of Georgia student who was taken to the hospital on Aug. 23 after suffering a “behavioral health crisis” may have suffered from excited delirium, according to a UGA Police Department report.
According to a UGA graduate student and witness who spoke with police, at approximately 11:30 a.m., the student approached the witness and his class at the Thomas Street Art Complex. The student reportedly asked the witness “where the most populated area was to cause chaos” before leaving. The student’s statements quickly circulated on social media.
Another officer made contact with the student who was having a crisis on the sidewalk at Bocock Street and Herty Drive, near Caldwell Hall. According to the report, the student was shirtless and sweating heavily. When stopped by the officer, the student “took off his blue jeans and only had his underwear shorts on.”
According to the report, the student sat down on the ground under a tree, holding a leaf over his head and making “irrational statements” and screaming.
The reporting officer believed the student may have been suffering from “excited delirium,” and called for emergency medical services. The officer then handcuffed the student to prevent him from hurting himself before standing him up and sitting him on a bench.
According to CBS News, excited delirium “is not listed as a recognized medical diagnosis in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM),” but some doctors say the condition is “characterized by agitation, aggression, acute distress and sudden death,” with symptoms including "bizarre and/or aggressive behavior, shouting, paranoia, panic, violence toward others, unexpected physical strength and hyperthermia."
“He continued to scream at onlookers and make statements which were nonsensical,” the report reads. EMS arrived at 12:11 p.m. and restrained the student on a gurney before taking him to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.