On Broad Street, just as the last play of the 2022 National Championship was broadcast, excited fans ran out of buildings, cheering in the crisp January night. The Georgia Bulldogs had defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide, marking their first national title since the 1980 season.
“I've been a Georgia Bulldog fan forever. My dad was a UGA student, and so for me … it's kind of like a culminating moment almost. Like I'm a third year student, I've watched UGA play and play and try and try to finally get it. [It’s] really, really awesome,” said Aynslee Connor, a UGA student and College of Agricultural & Environmental Sciences ambassador.
The victory came after a tough game, with Georgia defeating Alabama 33-18. Georgia had previously lost to Alabama this season during the SEC Championship game, and lost a chance at a national title in 2018 when they were defeated by Alabama 26-23.
“I’m excited right now. I’m beyond amazed right now,” said Chase Ledford, a UGA student listening to the game at Munch Hut, just after the final play was broadcast.
Groups of joyful fans passed restaurants and storefronts, cheering with people who stood out on patios and in doorways.
After the game, Georgia fans lined up at the iconic Chapel Bell on the University of Georgia’s North Campus to ring it in celebration of the victory.
“On the flip side, this is the first football match I've ever watched,” said UGA student Aysha Amreen as she finished ringing the Chapel Bell.
When asked about the experience, the group Amreen was with erupted into cheers.
“My parents are Auburn fans and if they can't win a national championship, at least my team can,” said Skye Remko, a UGA student majoring in ecology and genetics.
Because Georgia last won a national title decades ago, many current students were not alive to witness the victory, making the night particularly sweet.
“I feel ecstatic right now. I've been waiting my entire life. It’s just so incredible,” said Emily Bartlett, a UGA student studying health promotion.
Campus wasn’t the only place filled with celebration. Many UGA students, faculty, staff, alumni and fans gathered downtown at bars and restaurants to watch the game and celebrate the Bulldogs’ win over Alabama.
“It’s so overwhelming the amount of people in the streets right now but in the best way possible,” said Penelope Melissas, a UGA student majoring in communications sciences and disorders, in reference to the crowds in the streets.
Some students felt a special connection to the team, noting that even after a small time at UGA they feel like they are a part of the celebration.
“It feels like they won it just for me, and my friends and I’ve only been going here for a year,” said Brian Matthews, a UGA sophomore majoring in finance.
People could be seen crowding the streets and even getting on lamp posts and stop lights to celebrate.
“This is unbelievable. This is everything I have ever dreamed of as a UGA student,” said Kate Pollack, a UGA student majoring in biology.