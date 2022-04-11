Registration time tickets for Fall 2022 classes at the University of Georgia opened on Thursday.
Many students become overwhelmed during this time while trying to curate the perfect schedule with the right classes. However, different elements go into the creation of each student’s course load.
Yonu Falowo, a third-year Management Information Systems and Economics major, said he previously switched majors and joined the honors college, making him transfer advisors several times.On Thursday, he and the rest of the honors college students were able to register for classes along with pharmacy, veteran, active-duty and reserve service member students.
“Since I register so early, I don’t really have any issues with [the registration process]. The only issues that really arise are whenever you’re registering for honors classes because you have to compete against other honors students,” Falowo said.
In addition to his Economics major, Falowo is co-majoring in International Business. He said he knew his four-year class plan before meeting his advisor, which helped make the process of registering for upper-level courses easier.
Currently, Ari Izenson is a second-year Human Development and Family Science major but was once studying Nutritional Science. She believes her transition between the different curriculums was aided due to her advisors from her past and current majors.
“Both of them, like, together helped me to decide that this is the path that’s better for me and like geared towards, like, what I want to do,” Izenson said.
She said her classes are now better suited to her future careers in the HDFS field, and finds them more interesting because she’s able to choose what she wants to take.
Aimee Dowd, an academic advisor in the College of Family and Consumer Sciences since October 2021, has been helping students with their schedules for over seven years throughout multiple disciplines.
“I think we do it in a fair way, with, by credit hours, so that if you are, like, needing something to graduate, you’re one of the first to register. But, I do wish there was a way to make the process less stressful on students,” Dowd said.
Dowd recommends that students utilize advising drop-in hours or the resources at the Exploratory Center to ask questions on topics such as scheduling or changing majors, at any point in the semester.
“We have an extensive core here at UGA with lots of options within it,” Dowd says. “One of the best ways to, kind of, identify what major you’re interested in is through experience. So, that experience could be taking a class, or it could also be experience outside the classroom.”
Dowd said these could also fill students’ core class requirements. As students are starting to log onto Athena to plan the upcoming semester, Dowd encourages them not to procrastinate or get too stressed out.
“Sometimes, you can’t get that perfect schedule, but you can get a schedule, so if you run into any issues, it’s ok, take a breath,” Dowd said. “You can try contacting your advisor, try contacting the department. There are resources to help with that.”
The class registration period lasts until Sunday, April 24. Priority is given to those registered for services through the Disability Resource Center, and otherwise based on credit hours, though this may differ depending on the area of study. To contact the Office of the Registrar for help, click here.