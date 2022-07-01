Students in the University of Georgia’s College of Public Health were warned by Dean Marsha Davis in an email earlier this week to leave buildings locked, move around the Health Sciences Campus with caution and to “be more aware of [their] surroundings.”
This email comes in the wake of an article published by Fox News on June 25 addressing violent responses by “far-left radicals” to a map of crisis pregnancy centers that was created in 2020 by two faculty members in UGA’s public health program.
Associate professor Andrea Swartzendruber and assistant professor Danielle Lambert, both in the department of epidemiology and biostatistics, worked together to create a “web-based geolocated directory of crisis pregnancy centers in the United States,” according to their staff pages on the UGA CPH website.
Following the Fox News article, which attributed the map to Swartzendruber and Lambert by name, some members of the UGA CPH community received “threatening calls and emails,” according to Davis’ email.
Crisis pregnancy centers are health care providers that are sometimes referred to as “fake women’s health centers” and “primarily aim to prevent people from having abortions”, according to the Crisis Pregnancy Center Map website.
The map aims to “help individuals seeking health services know which centers are [crisis pregnancy centers]” and “facilitate academic research related to [crisis pregnancy centers],” according to its website.
Following the United States Supreme Court’s decision on June 24 to overturn their decision on Roe v. Wade and revoke the constitutional right to abortion, search terms like “crisis pregnancy center map” rose sharply, according to Google Trends.
Protests and rallies broke out across the country in the days following the Supreme Court decision, with some groups on both far ends of the political spectrum calling for violence, according to The Washington Post.
Some groups and organizations posted links to the Crisis Pregnancy Center Map in a seemingly innocuous attempt to spread the information. Other groups, such as Colorado Liberation & Autonomy, posted links to the map with more threatening sentiments.
Defend reproductive rights.— Colorado Liberation & Autonomy (COLA) (@AutonomyCola) June 24, 2022
If abortions are not safe, neither are you.https://t.co/kGiUwjqXjw
-Received via anonymous email submission. pic.twitter.com/OYC8nTVJmF
In Colorado Liberation & Autonomy’s tweet, an anonymously-submitted graphic accompanying a link to the map read, “Your local crisis pregnancy center. Tonight. Mask up, stay dangerous.”
Some of the facilities on the Crisis Pregnancy Center Map have been subjected to vandalism and property damage following these calls for violence via social media, although the direct correlation between the map itself and the violent acts cannot be verified.
Swartzendruber and Lambert did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publication.