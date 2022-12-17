On Friday, about 1,681 undergraduate students and 1,521 graduate students turned their tassels at Stegeman Coliseum to celebrate their graduation from the University of Georgia.
The undergraduate ceremony began with the UGA Air Force ROTC Cadets presenting the colors and UGA student Brooks Joseph Todd singing the National Anthem. Jeremy Lichtig, UGA Hillel’s campus director,then delivered the invocation.
UGA President Jere Morehead congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to remember their connections at the university.
“I hope you will remember the relationships you formed with your classmates, advisors, professors and many others that you've met along the way during your time here,” Morehead said. “These relationships will become even more important to you in the future, as you look back upon the profound influence they have had on your life.”
After Morehead acknowledged senior administration members, S. Jack Hu, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost, recognized 22 First Honor Graduates who maintained a 4.0 cumulative GPA throughout college. After, he also acknowledged students who graduated summa cum laude, magna cum laude, and cum laude distinctions.
Michael Banks, a Morehead Honors College student, was the student commencement speaker. Banks was graduating with bachelor’s degrees in journalism and international affairs, and has been involved with numerous organizations on campus during his time at UGA, including the Dean William Tate Honors Society, Banks also served as a member of the 2021 Homecoming Court.
In his speech, Banks referenced stories from Greek mythology to convey the importance of fully engaging with one’s process, friendships and personhood.
“Falling in love with the process means finding joy in the everyday work that allows us to overcome … obstacles,” Banks said.
The commencement keynote speaker was Chris Womack, CEO of Georgia Power. His speech encouraged the graduates to enact change in the world based on the skills they learned at UGA.
“The world that the University of Georgia has prepared you for isn't oceans away,” Womack said. “It is right here outside this door. The world is right here. The world is right now.”
Womack shared his story of growing up in Greenville, Alabama, during a period of segregation and how he developed a sense of community involvement that led him to work for U.S. House of Representatives. During his speech, he called on graduates to examine de facto segregation in their lives.
“I'm asking you to defy a conviction of wisdom, defy the cliches, break down the silos,” Womack said. “If all your friends look like you and think like you, then by all means, widen your circle.”
Before Morehead conferred degrees to students by college, UGA Alumni Association President Yvette Daniels delivered greetings to the newest alumni members. Daniels told the graduates they would be entering an alumni community of almost 350,000 members, so they will “never bark alone.”
Then, Morehead posthumously awarded a Bachelor of Business Administration degree to former UGA student Ethan Cole Caldwell, who died in May. His family members were honored during the ceremony, and attendees held a moment of silence for Caldwell.
Once degrees were conferred, graduates were encouraged to sing along with UGA student Kalissa Rae Hernandez who performed “Alma Mater.” The end of ceremony was marked by a burst of red and black streamers from the ceiling allowing graduates to begin celebrating their achievements.
A ceremony for graduate students at the coliseum was held later in the afternoon.