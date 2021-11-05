The University of Georgia has increased its efforts to enforce a mask mandate on all university buses in response to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration’s face mask requirement on public transportation systems. While masks are mandatory on all UGA buses, face coverings are not required inside campus facilities, according to the University System of Georgia’s COVID-19 policies. This has raised questions from some UGA students who see buses and other campus facilities as equally unsafe.
“It seems a little redundant to have to wear [masks] on a bus but not anywhere else,” said junior Lindsay Coats. “I feel that they are kind of the same environment.”
The TSA has extended their face mask requirement for individuals using transportation networks, including bus systems, through Jan. 18, 2022. This is the third time the TSA has lengthened the mask mandate on public transportation systems.
“In accordance with the TSA policy, face coverings will remain required on UGA buses and at bus stops during this time,” said Sam Pittard, interim marketing and communications director for UGA Auxiliary Services, in an email to The Red & Black.
UGA strongly encourages everyone, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, to wear face coverings in campus buildings, according to the university’s COVID-19 response information.
“It makes sense to have a mask mandate on buses because of how packed they tend to get,” said junior Chandni Amin. “I think masks should also be required on campus for classes over 50 students.”
Amin said crowded classes feel no different than the busses filled with students.
UGA Transportation and Parking Services has made multiple efforts to help ensure students are wearing face covering while on campus buses, Pittard said. These include placing signs inside and outside of UGA buses stating face masks are required, automated announcements about the mask mandate policy and disposable masks being available on all buses.
“Auxiliary Services has transportation ambassadors who have been stationed strategically on buses and at bus stops to help pass out masks,” said Joseph Benken, the chief of staff for the UGA Student Government Association.
There are, however, exceptions for people who can’t safely wear a face mask due to a disability as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act, or for those who wearing a mask would create a risk to workplace health, safety or job duty, Pittard said.
Despite the university’s efforts, not all students are following the mask mandate on UGA buses. Coats normally takes the Central Loop, North South Connector and the Milledge Avenue bus routes. She said about “half the people” on the bus don’t wear face coverings.
“Those who do not want to follow the federal mandate to wear a mask on the buses are welcome to walk, bicycle or find other modes of transportation available to them,” Pittard said.