March 4 marks the start of a traditional spring break at the University of Georgia. However, many students are struggling with the stresses of midterms and assignments before the academic pause.
Jackson Flack, a sophomore finance major, had three midterms in his business calculus, finance and management classes during the week leading up to break.
“Normally, I’m definitely a cram studier and I only really study the day before,” Flack said.
Flack took quick breaks for naps and walks between his daily two to four hours of studying.
Ansley Petersen, sophomore studying psychology and biology, handled midterms differently. An organic chemistry test kept her studying for hours a day throughout the week. She found herself busy looking over notes and doing practice problems.
However, she still found ways to relax during the chaos.
“I made sure that I walked to class because I think that exercise helps me to destress and, kind of, take a mental break,” Petersen said.
Resources on campus are available to those who are struggling with school-related strains. Carrie Smith, assistant dean of students and director of Student Care and Outreach, said her department can help students during their hardships, including midterms.
“Everybody has their stuff and that will continue to happen, and I hope we can continue to kind of create a community that understands that everybody has their stuff so that, also, no student feels like they have to wait ‘til crisis to raise their hand,” Smith said.
With the diligent, trying, work of midterms in the rearview mirror, many students hope to spend the next week enjoying time away from the classroom, relaxing.
Students seeking assistance may do so here.