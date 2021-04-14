The proliferation of smartphones over the past decade has not only had an effect on how students communicate and stay connected with family, friends and loved ones, but has also worked to reshape social norms and alter the very nature of how they interact.
While popular social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter are intended to keep us connected when we are apart, many have raised concerns that they can actually work to keep us apart when we are together.
Shalini Misra, an associate professor and researcher at Virginia Tech, published a study along with other researchers in 2014 which found that in instances where a person pulled out a phone in conversation, participants felt less fulfilled and less empathetic, developing a negative overall perception of the conversation’s quality.
Maggie Carlton, a sophomore English and psychology major at the University of Georgia, shared her own experience with smartphones in social interactions.
“The issue is if people aren't able to function because they're on their phone, or would prefer to be on their phone than interact with other people, ” Carlton said.
Carlton went on to describe her feelings of disconnection, even with her friends nearby.
“It is kind of interesting when you’re gathered with a group of your friends and then everyone is at some point on their phones,” Carlton said. “That does definitely make it harder to feel like you're having a cohesive group conversation.”
While Carlton admitted she was initially resistant to gluing herself to her smartphone, other students have been hooked for some time now.
Kenzie Harms, a junior journalism major, remembers the “indescribable” feeling when she received her first iPhone in eighth grade. Seven years later, she reflected on how device usage is impacting rising generations.
“I have a cousin who is 12, and so she's been brought up with social media being the prime thing of entertainment,” Harms said. “She is unable to talk to anyone without her phone — she's not able to have a face-to-face conversation.”
According to the American Psychological Association, some psychologists believe such behavior is stunting critical areas of children’s social development.
UGA communications professor Sun Joo Ahn, however, takes issue with studies of this nature, stating they tend to be “too technologically deterministic.”
“If you were to say that the mere presence of smartphones in some way shape or form impacts the way that we interact face-to-face, I don't think that's true,” Ahn said. “It's not just the presence of a smartphone that is determining the outcomes but how people decide to use it.”
Ahn continued to argue that like with any tool or product, the responsibility ultimately rests with the user to regulate their behavior.
“People used to refer to screen time as if it's a monolithic entity. That's just not true. It depends on what you're doing with the screen that really matters, right?” Ahn said.
Harms shared the same sentiment, reflecting on times when she would pull out her smartphone to avoid uncomfortable social situations. Now, she’s grown to embrace them.
Drawing on false conclusions linking video games to violence, Ahn believes the smartphone debate is on a similar path.
“Just saying that screen time is bad for you … really ignores a lot of big contextual details and the nuances and the relationships that are determining a lot of these things,” Ahn said.
Carlton believes technology is always changing, saying smartphones in face-to-face conversations are “a new type of distraction, but there have always been distractions.”