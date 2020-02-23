Residents of Myers Hall awoke to the smell of smoke and the sound of alarms ringing through their building around 4:45 Sunday morning.
A fire contained to one second-floor room activated fire alarm and suppression systems and caused 407 Myers residents to evacuate, according to an email sent to residents from Ricky Boggs, assistant director of University Housing for the Myers and Hill communities, at 8:45 a.m.
“I opened my door and there was a gray cloud of smoke at the end of the hallway,” Marley Brock, a freshman psychology and German double major, said. “We banged on everyone’s doors and ran outside.”
Initial indications show this was an isolated incident caused by an incompatible charging device in the room where the fire started, Boggs said in a follow-up email sent to some residents around 11 a.m.
The University of Georgia Police Department and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department responded to the fire and no injuries were reported, according to the first email.
In the follow-up email, Boggs notified some residents it was safe to return to their rooms but said there is “significant” water damage caused by the sprinklers to the halls and to some rooms on the first and second floors.
Boggs invited residents to visit Bolton Dining Commons for a “meal and shelter,” saying students without a meal plan could pick up free meal passes at the Myers Hall front desk, according to the first email.
“We are working with affected residents to retrieve belongings from their rooms and place them in hotels until cleanup is complete,” University Housing said in the second email.
