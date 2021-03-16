Logan King, spent much of their summer questioning their gender identity and sexuality, which they previously thought they were certain of. King, a sophomore history and political science major at the University of Georgia, uses they/them pronouns and identifies as nonbinary. It was changes brought by the COVID-19 pandemic that provided King the chance to explore their identity.
In a recent poll conducted by Gallup, 5.6% of U.S. adults identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender, up from 4.5% from 2017, and one in six adults in Generation Z, those born between 1997 and 2002, consider themselves LGBTQ.
Through more than a year of having to remain socially distant from others, people have used the time in isolation to delve deeper into the concept of gender and sexuality, experimenting with how they express their identity. Some have used this freedom to venture online and connect with LGBTQ communities, while others have strayed from gender-assigned clothing.
“Getting the opportunity to connect with other queer people in a virtual manner helped open my eyes to the litany of different queer experiences and terms,” King said. “I would say that I can definitely attest to quarantine and giving me that free time and space to grow.”
Spending much time with herself at the height of the pandemic, Julia, a freshman bisexual woman majoring in international affairs, realized her identity and expression were built and catered towards men. Wearing and displaying more feminine traits on social media provided a sense of validation for her.
“A lot of things that I thought I wanted or liked were actually for male approval than I initially realized — wearing skirts and super-feminine makeup, doing my hair and posting pictures on social media,” Julia said. “After spending this time alone and not having any sort of society to validate me, I did so much less of that, and started discovering more of how I actually identify and I started dressing a lot less feminine,” Julia said.
Isaac Wood, a freshman ecology major and transgender man, has found comfort in the pandemic. Wood, who presents as androgynous, finds that not being in public spaces as much leaves for little opportunity for other people to assess his gender and sexuality.
“Being away from people and not being perceived as much has definitely been more relaxed and less stressful,” Wood said.
As the shift toward remote work and school became more prevalent, Zoom and other video virtual video communication apps have become a tool for expressing sexuality.
On Zoom, King displays their pronouns on their screen while Julia has incorporated the pride flag on her background.
For Wood, Zoom has done the opposite. As an androgynous man with a higher-pitched voice, people on Zoom perceive Wood as cisgender, those whose gender identity matches the one they were assigned at birth.
“I’m very androgynous and masculine, so the difference between those two is very interesting. ... I am a trans man, so people will perceive me as cis over the Zoom screen,” Wood said. “It's been a strange experience, but it's also been nice to grow because it gives me more agency. Over Zoom is realizing you can put in as much or little effort as you can, and no one will know if you're wearing pants or not.”