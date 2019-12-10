International students face various obstacles at the University of Georgia, including time away from family and limited financial aid opportunities. These challenges contribute to an international student's decision to continue their education and careers in the U.S. or return to their home countries.

UGA's International Education Week 2019 is recognized from Nov. 18-22. Throughout the week, the International Student Life will host events to promote international education, such as free passport photos and the Parade of Flags.