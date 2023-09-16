Students for Latinx Empowerment hosted 104 Latinx high school students from Clarke Central and Cedar Shoals high schools on Friday to visit the University of Georgia for the day.
SLE is a UGA student organization that aims to show Latinx students that they can go to college and achieve their goals through higher education, particularly at UGA. They accomplish this through an annual program where high school students shadow UGA students for a day.
“The imposter syndrome is such a huge thing within our community, and it barely gets addressed, or at least it barely got addressed then,” Elisa Lara, SLE president and senior international affairs and Spanish major, said. “We hope that, with this event, they kind of get a sense of what they should be looking for, not only at UGA but also on other campuses or just take the next step in general.”
Students arrived on campus for breakfast that morning before heading to Tate Student Center Theatre to hear UGA Assistant Dean for Undergraduate Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Sonia Garcia, speak on the opportunities for diverse students at UGA.
“Here at UGA, we're really thinking about the value of diversity and the value that diversity brings in developing thoughts, in working together, in working as a global community,” Garcia said.
The high school students paired off with a UGA student “mentor” who showed them around campus and took them to their classes, a mini engagement fair at Memorial Hall and lunch. Various colleges and other Hispanic student ogranizations participated in the mini engagement fair as well.
At the end of the school day, students returned to Tate Student Center Theatre, where they engaged in a panel discussion with UGA students from each class, including a postgraduate student.
SLE and their signature event ¡Sígueme! was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic. The current executive board looked for a way to show Latinx students that they have a place in higher education and took inspiration from the framework of the existing event and revamped it, according to Lara.
This year marks the first year that the Office of Institutional Diversity at UGA funded and supported ¡Sígueme!. The Office of Institutional Diversity works with student organizations to increase representation at UGA, a goal that ¡Sígueme! helps further, according to Director Randolph Carter.
“¡Sígueme! and the work that they’re doing helps us meet our goal of making sure that the populations that are present in the state of Georgia access and resource what’s here at the University of Georgia,” Carter said.
Since this is the first year return of ¡Sígueme!, SLE's executive board will be looking for feedback before taking their next steps. One potential plan is to expand the program to Atlanta area schools. According to Carter, the Office of Institutional Diversity will likely continue to partner with SLE to put put on ¡Sígueme! and potenitally other student organizations to put similar events.