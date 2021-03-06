When senior Derian Nasca arrived at the University of Georgia as a freshman, there was one thing he craved to do: study abroad.

Nasca, a business risk management and insurance major, said he feels “cheated out” of experiencing a summer in Valencia, Spain, through the UGA StudyAway program. Nasca initially planned to go last summer, but the program was consecutively canceled for two years due to the ongoing pandemic.

Now, Nasca will not obtain the Spanish minor he was working toward since his freshman year because he is unable to complete the two remaining Spanish classes he planned to take in the study abroad program.

Amid a growing pandemic, students are expressing concern about their future career goals, especially after all faculty-led Maymester and summer 2021 study abroad programs were canceled.

With vaccinations up in the air, the pharmaceutical company Merck has partnered with Johnson & Johnson to quickly produce vaccines. President Joe Biden said the U.S. expects to have COVID-19 vaccines for all adults by the end of May in a press conference Tuesday. The plan will prioritize professors in receiving the one-shot vaccine.

A change of plans

Nasca will begin working full-time in Atlanta this summer. However, he is now unexpectedly scrambling to find an apartment earlier than initially planned.

“My original plan was, after I got back from Spain, I would start my job, but now I'm gonna have to move that up and kind of rearrange my whole summer — which was planned around going to Spain — I'm going to have to buy an apartment in Atlanta now at the last second and kind of move all my stuff in, like, that many months earlier,” Nasca said.

Earlier this week, the UGA Career Center released data on career outcome initiatives for the class of 2020. These graduates achieved a 91% career outcomes rate, according to career outcomes data. The data includes undergraduate, graduate and professional students who earned degrees between August 2019 and May 2020.

Now, the class of 2021 and underclassmen are changing their majors and minors as they struggle to align the paths they once planned for themselves in their college careers.

“I'm never going to have that chance — especially now going into the professional world,” Nasca said.

During Nasca’s job interview in December 2020, the company mentioned how helpful Nasca’s Spanish minor was to his application when they made the decision to hire him, as they tend to have many Spanish speaking clients who need extra assistance on their accounts.

“They said that having the Spanish background really propelled my application forward — now I’m only two classes away from actually getting the minor, and I have all the information, and I have all the knowledge that I've learned throughout the Spanish courses that I've taken,” Nasca said.

But now, Nasca doesn’t have the piece of paper to say it.

'A lesser education'

Nasca isn’t the only student whose career has been affected by the pandemic.

“COVID has completely upended what I thought I was going to do with my life,” said Isobel Still, a sophomore fashion merchandising and German double major.

Like Nasca, Still’s German language-intensive summer study abroad program was canceled again. Now, she doesn’t know if she can graduate on time.

Hailing from Cumming, Still said studying abroad, especially as a language major, was one influential factor that played into her decision to attend UGA.

“It feels like I’m getting a lesser education because I won’t have a large chunk of that experiential learning aspect,” Still said.

Originally, Still planned to do her study abroad last summer and then continue in another exchange program junior year. Now that her schedule is no longer on the same path, Still will not be able to do any exchanges in her college career.

If study abroad programs are held off another year, Still said she may have to demote her German major to a minor.

“Coming in as a freshman without any prior German experience, I was going to take 2001 over the summer, that way I could do 2002. Then I would have taken 3010 because it is a prereq for a lot of the exchange programs because you have to have a certain level of fluency,” Still said.

A shaky job market

Scott Williams, the UGA Career Center executive director, said the pandemic is impacting the job market with significantly fewer job opportunities for students and postponed or rescinded job offers.

“We’re seeing more graduating students alter plans to attend graduate school — nobody anticipated this situation, and we were all forced to react,” Williams said.

However, Williams said last summer’s class experienced more “last-minute” changes and had to quickly pivot and adapt.

Williams encourages every student to connect with their career consultant, find a mentor through the UGA Mentor Program and reach out to employers at the virtual career fairs.

“Students are pivoting into new opportunities, and I’m proud of the tenacity, determination and resilience they have demonstrated,” Williams said.