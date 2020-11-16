The University of Georgia released a revised academic calendar for the spring semester on Oct. 29, altering many students’ plans for a spring vacation.
The new calendar includes starting the semester two days later than initially planned, the removal of spring break and the addition of three instruction-free days. During those days, campus will remain open but no classes will be held.
Some students were frustrated with the new calendar. Many had plans for spring break, and feel that they had little notice for the revision.
“I think that I understand where they’re coming from in trying to decrease the spread of COVID-19 for spring break but I think it’s kind of unfair to get rid of it,” said Kristen Huffstutler, a junior majoring in communication studies. “It was kind of late notice, and I think a lot of students just aren’t prepared for that.”
Huffstutler said although nothing was set in stone, she and her roommates were planning a spring break road trip. She said she typically goes on a mission trip with the Wesley Foundation, a church organization on UGA’s campus. The change in the calendar gets rid of any possibility of mission trips over spring break.
Julia Baughn, a senior human development and family science major, said she was disappointed to not have a spring break for her final year.
“Honestly, I’m pretty bummed,” Baughn said. “I’m not against a few extra days of Christmas break, but I mean, being a senior, I was looking forward to time with friends for that week off and it’s also just a nice brain break because school is a lot.”
Baughn said she was in the process of making plans for spring break before it was cancelled, but she had been planning on remaining very cautious in regard to COVID-19.
“I work with kids who are immunocompromised, and I definitely limit myself to a smaller group of friends that I see in general already, so for spring break I wouldn’t be around new people,” Baughn said.
Huffstutler said she will likely make plans for the instructional break days, while Baughn said she will take an extended trip around the time spring break would be as her classes can be done online.
Similarly, Hollin Hargrave, a freshman majoring in exercise and sport science, said she is sad about losing her spring break.
“I think everyone is sad about it,” Hargrave said. “However, I think that with so much being online, it’s not going to stop students from going on spring break because they can still do their online classes on the beach.”
Hargrave said she doesn't believe she will plan anything for the three instructional break days.
“Since they’re random days during the week, I’m not going to do anything. I’ll use them as days to do more work or catch up because there’s no point in doing something,” Hargrave said.
