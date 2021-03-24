When sophomore Lloyd Phinney took to the Tate Plaza podium Tuesday evening, he didn’t hold back. Reciting a poem he wrote for the occasion, Phinney shared the pain and anger he’s felt since the murder of eight people, six of whom were Asian women, at three metro-Atlanta spas, as well as his pain and anger over the past year at increasing rates of anti-Asian hate crimes.

“For our personality and character, the judgments come solely from the locality of my birth. I am not equal,” Phinney said. “I'm unable to finesse my quality from the grasp of the idea that I am a virus and am less in comparison. But the virus is not me or my people, but the ideological insensitivity you have to my humanity.”

From the more than 10 individuals who spoke to the crowd Tuesday evening, one consistent message rang above all others: a desire to be treated with humanity.

The vigil, organized by the University of Georgia Vietnamese Student Association, drew a crowd of roughly 90 students, staff, faculty and community members. Attendees included members of the AAPI communities, allies and passersby. Some brought flowers and posters which they laid on the stage. All attendees were given a candle and a slip of paper that included the names and ages of the eight victims of the March 16 shootings, as well as a QR code with resources for ways to help their families.

Several of the speakers, including sophomore Jennifer Zhu, spoke of their parents’ past encounters with racism and how the Atlanta shootings made them worried for their parents’ safety.

In tear-filled pleas, many speakers urged other Asian people in the crowd to resist a perceived cultural default to respect or to be quiet. They urged members of the crowd to speak out and stand up on behalf of their parents, their elders and each other. Jessie Hoang, president of the Vietnamese Student Association, described the Atlanta shootings as a turning point.

“The shooting that occurred on March 16 in Atlanta was definitely a statement for us to really stand up for ourselves,” Hoang said. “As Asian Americans, we have parents who don't usually say much about these things, they don't really talk about politics. … It's just the Asian mentality. ... But ever since the shooting, that was just that immediate statement of like this now is our time to fight, the time to really talk about it and address the issues.”

After the scheduled guest speakers had concluded their remarks, members of the Vietnamese Student Association began lighting attendees’ candles for a moment of silent reflection, illuminating the Tate Plaza on an otherwise gray evening.

Those who felt compelled were then invited to address the crowd. Amid calls for action and justice were stories of grief, pain, community and hope.

After a final moment of silence and a second reading of the victim’s names, the socially-distanced crowd dispersed. Wednesday morning, Hoang and the rest of the Vietnamese Student Association’s executive board will travel to Atlanta and Acworth to deliver the flowers and posters gathered to the sites of the murders.